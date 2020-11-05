News / Metro

Latvia's specialty products go on display

Country's embassy says establishment of pavilion at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub aims to boost relationships with China and strengthen cooperation and exchanges.
Ti Gong

A visitor asks about some of the products on show at the Latvia Import Pavilion.

A Latvia Import Pavilion opened at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an exhibition and trading service platform for the China International Import Expo, on Thursday.

The pavilion displays various specialty products from the European country, such as oatmeal, chips, coffee, honey beer, cheese, biscuits, health products, facial care products, jewelry, bicycles, hand bags and toys.

Ti Gong

Healthy, green and high-quality products at the Latvia Import Pavilion. 

Two industrial companies from Latvia have displays at the third China International Import Expo.

The establishment of the pavilion aims to boost relationships between China and Latvia and strengthen their economic and trade cooperation and exchanges, and it responds to China's Belt and Road initiative, the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia in China said.

It said the pavilion brings healthy, green and high-quality Latvian products to China. 

Ti Gong

Some of the specialty products from Latvia on display.

