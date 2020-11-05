News / Metro

Smart garbage-sorting practices highlighted at CIIE

Shanghai Chengtou Group, the city's main urban environment contractor, is showing off local advances in waste management and recycling.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Chengtou Group staff present recycled suitcases and bags to visitors at the third CIIE.

Shanghai’s garbage-sorting and recycling efforts are showcased at the exhibition for Shanghai Chengtou Group, the city’s main urban environment contractor, during the third China International Import Expo.

Large screens at the group's exhibition site display the city's promotional videos on garbage-sorting regulations, which took effort in July 2019, along with an interactive game on the new practices. Visitors can also win recycled suitcases and fabric bags.

A smart information platform showing the city’s real-time garbage treatment data is also displayed.

As of June 2020, the group had set up 758 sites combining garbage treatment and recycling in Jiading District. Eight recycling demonstration sites have also been established in downtown Xuhui District.

A water resource station has also been developed on Huangpu River near the Xupu Bridge to recycle waste from ships on the busy waterway and ensure the water quality.

Ti Gong

A demonstration site of the smart management system for garbage treatment and recycling.

The city’s three biggest garbage treatment stations developed by the group transport 9,700 tons of wastes daily, accounting for 40 percent of the city’s total.

The Laogang Ecological and Environmental Protection Base in the Pudong New Area is a key site for disposal of city household waste.

Its waste plants can incinerate 3 million tons of waste per year to produce electricity. It has become the world’s biggest household waste incinerator.

New technologies related to the Internet of Things, big data and cloud servers are also displayed at CIIE's Chengtou exhibition area. The online management platform can supervise the entire garbage treatment process. The system has been involved into the city’s integrated urban management network.

Ti Gong

A newly unveiled "water cleaning" boat sails on the Huangpu River.

Ti Gong

The Laogang Ecological and Environmental Protection Base

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
