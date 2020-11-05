Licenses issued at CIIE with 'astonishing efficiency'

In less than two hours, the first business and food operation licenses for an exhibitor at the import expo were granted to a New Zealand-funded company.

Hu Min / SHINE

The first business license and food operation license for an exhibitor at the third China International Import Expo were issued to a New Zealand-funded company on Thursday morning, with the review and approval process taking less than two hours.

The application materials were submitted to the Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation at 8:30am at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE venue, and the license was issued at around 10am thanks to license review and approval reforms at the district's market watchdog.

The reforms exempt food businesses, excluding high-risk food companies, from on-the-spot inspections, replacing them with a commitment system. If enterprises commit to certain affairs and submit relevant materials, authorities will issue licenses to them first and make inspections afterward.

Traditional procedures can take up to a month before a business license or a food operation license is issued, involving at least two visits and on-site inspections.

Hu Min / SHINE

"The approval speed is amazing," said Xu Shujun, a representative of Shanghai Aojing Trade Co Ltd, the company which received the licenses. The company has a display booth at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the import expo.

It displays New Zealand specialty products at the expo, which is its debut show.

"Thanks to the astonishing efficiency of market authorities, our exhibits can be turned into commodities quickly," Xu said.

The company will sell a variety of New Zealand specialty food such as honey, milk powder and peanut butter at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an exhibition and trading service platform for the import expo.

The reform cuts licensing review and approval time significantly, opening a green channel for high-quality overseas products to enter the China market, according to Qingpu District authorities.