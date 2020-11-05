Pudong contest will test technical skills

The Pudong New Area will hold services and manufacturing contests during the city's second vocational skills competition which will run from November 13 to 18.

The Pudong New Area is to focus on the latest technological trends and high-end industries in the upcoming citywide skills competition, according to its human resources and social security bureau.

The city’s second vocational skills competition, themed around skills in the city’s "Four Brands" of services, manufacturing, shopping and culture, will run from November 13 to 18. Pudong will hold services and manufacturing contests.

Pudong will test participants on their skills on advanced fields in the fourth industrial revolution, commonly known as Industry 4.0, including robotic system integration and applications of industrial robots.

According to the bureau, workers who master comprehensive skills are highly sought after, especially in the automobile manufacturing industry.

Competitors will be required to not only make products but also write manuals, show their abilities in control, repair, maintenance and trajectory optimization, and build computer programs for industrial robots, said Yan Chengbin, an engineer from the Shanghai Electrical Automation Design and Research Institute.

This year’s contests are designed to showcase how data change and improve life in the digital era, the bureau said, adding that Pudong hopes to seek talent in combing the latest technologies with transport, health care and other promising fields.

Participants will compete in skills around the city’s rail vehicle technology, including assembling, repairing and maintaining both mechanical and electric systems of the subway network, which is newly included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai in 2022.

Shentong Group, the city’s subway operator, will demonstrate how the network is powered by electricity and how subway doors work automatically. The company will also design a 3D virtual Metro line, which links some popular destinations along the current lines.

Internet giant Tencent will be invited to showcase some of its 14 million mobile applications in fields that include education, travel and civil affairs.

Hong Tongtong, from the company’s operation department, said the market is scaling up with new mobile applications springing up every day, resulting in a great shortage of app developers. As one solution, Tencent is discussing with human resources authorities hoping to launch training to foster talent, she added.

Robot maker TMiRob has sent disinfection robots to work in hospitals across the country to aid medics in the anti-virus fight. The company will use virtual reality technology to reenact scenes of how robots work in isolated wards, according to Ma Xiayi, the company's marketing manager.