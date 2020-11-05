News / Metro

Pudong contest will test technical skills

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
The Pudong New Area will hold services and manufacturing contests during the city's second vocational skills competition which will run from November 13 to 18. 
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0

The Pudong New Area is to focus on the latest technological trends and high-end industries in the upcoming citywide skills competition, according to its human resources and social security bureau.

The city’s second vocational skills competition, themed around skills in the city’s "Four Brands" of services, manufacturing, shopping and culture, will run from November 13 to 18. Pudong will hold services and manufacturing contests.

Pudong will test participants on their skills on advanced fields in the fourth industrial revolution, commonly known as Industry 4.0, including robotic system integration and applications of industrial robots.

According to the bureau, workers who master comprehensive skills are highly sought after, especially in the automobile manufacturing industry.

Competitors will be required to not only make products but also write manuals, show their abilities in control, repair, maintenance and trajectory optimization, and build computer programs for industrial robots, said Yan Chengbin, an engineer from the Shanghai Electrical Automation Design and Research Institute.

This year’s contests are designed to showcase how data change and improve life in the digital era, the bureau said, adding that Pudong hopes to seek talent in combing the latest technologies with transport, health care and other promising fields.

Participants will compete in skills around the city’s rail vehicle technology, including assembling, repairing and maintaining both mechanical and electric systems of the subway network, which is newly included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai in 2022.

Shentong Group, the city’s subway operator, will demonstrate how the network is powered by electricity and how subway doors work automatically. The company will also design a 3D virtual Metro line, which links some popular destinations along the current lines.

Internet giant Tencent will be invited to showcase some of its 14 million mobile applications in fields that include education, travel and civil affairs.

Hong Tongtong, from the company’s operation department, said the market is scaling up with new mobile applications springing up every day, resulting in a great shortage of app developers. As one solution, Tencent is discussing with human resources authorities hoping to launch training to foster talent, she added.

Robot maker TMiRob has sent disinfection robots to work in hospitals across the country to aid medics in the anti-virus fight. The company will use virtual reality technology to reenact scenes of how robots work in isolated wards, according to Ma Xiayi, the company's marketing manager.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     