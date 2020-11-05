News / Metro

Decathlon expects sporting boom in China

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
Speaking at the CIIE, a senior executive from the French sports giant says China is poised to become a "trillion-level" market.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
Decathlon expects sporting boom in China
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Decathlon launches a new inflatable kayak at the third China International Import Expo.

A senior executive with Decathlon, the world's largest comprehensive sporting goods company from France, said he expects high growth in China's sports market in the coming years.

Pascal Bizard, senior vice president of Decathlon China, said his company is very optimistic about the country's sports market at a product launch event during this year's China International Import Expo.

"Currently the sports market in China represents only 1 percent of GDP, but it accounts for 2 to 3 percent in developed countries," he said. "We believe that it will reach 4 percent within the next 15 years, which means that about 45 percent of the residents in China will practice sports every day or every week."

This, Bizard said, will be a "trillion-level business and market," that will make China the biggest sports market in the world.

Bizard said the winter sports market in China also has huge potential as the country is poised to host the next winter Olympics.

"Surprisingly, among the 15 cities in China where winter sports are most popular, half of them are located between the south and the middle of the country, which means that enthusiasm for winter sports doesn't look at climate or geography," he said. "We believe that China will be a mass market for winter sports and we're going to invest in it."

Bizard said his company also believes that it can work with partners to create a winter sports ecosystem which convenes sports and hotels.

Bizard called the CIIE "China's highest level of sincerity in opening-up."

"It's a large stage for us to share and innovate and to connect with people," he said.

On Thursday, Decathlon made the world debut of its new inflatable kayak at the CIIE. The kayak is foldable into a backpack of 200 liters and weighs 18 kilograms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     