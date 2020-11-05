Italian jewelry merchants search for opportunities in China

Facing hardship and uncertainties back home, two masters of Italian cameo art have arrived in Shanghai in hopes of securing business.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Marco Russo, a jewelry merchant from Italy, traveled to Shanghai for his only business opportunities in these hard times.

"All around the world the economy has stopped growing, and only China has restarted, so we're here to make our business," the exhibitor from Naples said at the third China International Import Expo on Thursday.

Russo and his colleague, Ciro Esposito, arrived in Shanghai on October 21 and were quarantined for 14 days in a local hotel before starting work at the expo on Wednesday.

Being a bit late for the event, Russo was still busy arranging his booth on Thursday, but he was fired up to meet with new Chinese clients who appreciate his handcrafted cameo art on seashells, a specialty from Italy.

"It's not easy to understand the art for people here, but they're very interested," said Russo, who attended import expos during the last two years as well.

"We have had great success from attending the expo, and we believe that the Chinese market is important for us," he said.

Russo said his cameo jewelry business in Italy relies heavily on international tourists, so the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow. Times are also hard for a lot of local families that work with his company.

He said his company produces about 1,000 cameos every year.

Russo held many discussions with his family before deciding on the journey to China, and despite some concern due to the pandemic, he insisted on going.

Gong Lifeng from Vetiver Jewelry, Russo's business partner from Shanghai, said many other Italian merchants had to cancel their plans for this year's expo due to the pandemic, but they're nonetheless present at the expo.

"Our clients who cannot come have shipped their exhibits here, and during the expo we will connect Chinese customers with them via videolink to build new business bridges," he said.

Esposito, a master of cameo art, said he will be making a cameo at the expo and present it as a gift for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Italy and China.

Both Russo and Esposito got extensions of 20 days on their business visas from the office of the Shanghai exit-entry police at the expo venue on Thursday as they hope to stay longer to explore more business opportunities.

"It's important for us to build up more business relations here and to attend other events as well, and we thank all the people who have helped us to travel and stay here," Russo said.