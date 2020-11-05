Charity heart surgeries offered to impoverished children

Thanks to a charity program, free screening and surgeries are offered to poor children with congenital heart disease in Guizhou Province's Liupanshui area.

Thanks to a charity program launched by Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital and local health authorities, free screening and surgeries are offered to poor children with congenital heart disease in Guizhou’s Liupanshui area since September.

A total of 29 sick children arrived in Shanghai with their parents in two batches in late September and early October.

Twenty-five children have received successful surgeries to treat their congenital heart disease, said officials from the hospital.

Another two children from the province are receiving treatment prior to operations of their own, and the situation of the remaining two are not suitable for surgery, the hospital said on Thursday.

Congenital heart disease affects between six to nine babies among every 1,000 in China. There are about 2 million children in China waiting for surgery with 120,000 new patients annually.



Over 65 percent of children arriving in Shanghai for surgery are three years old or younger, with the youngest at 11 months old.