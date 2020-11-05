Cartoon hostess debuts in CIIE news reports

The virtual character will introduce products and technologies from the expo, as well as interview and interact with exhibitors from all over the world.

A virtual cartoon host known as Shen Xiaoya has made her debut in Shanghai Media Group's news reports at the ongoing China International Import Expo.

Following her footsteps, audiences will learn about the innovative products and technologies showcased at the CIIE. The virtual hostess will also interview and interact with exhibitors from all over the world to tell audience stories behind the exhibits.

Shen is the country's first digital character engaged in live coverage of a major news event. After the expo, Shen will also participate in other news programs both on TV and streaming apps such as Knews, Bilibili and Douyin (known overseas as TikTok).

Officials from SMG said that virtual characters are gaining increasing popularity among young audiences with the development of technologies like 5G and VR.

Wu Qian, director of SMG News, said they will develop more broadcasting modes for the virtual character in the future.

