Illegal fishing crackdown on Yangtze estuary

A total of 19 fishing boats were intercepted by Shanghai's maritime bureau during patrols to safeguard water channels during the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

The latest crackdown on illegal fishing on the Yangtze River estuary was carried out by city’s maritime bureau over the past two days to safeguard the area during the China International Import Expo.

On Wednesday, some 10 illegal fishing boats were intercepted by patrol boats and aircraft from the East Sea marine force and fisheries department.

They received warnings about illegal fishing and blocking navigation before being dismissed.

A total of 19 illegal fishing boats, along with 73 nets in violation of fishery rules were found during the two-day patrol, effectively ensuring the safety of an area of 60 square miles.

According to officials, patrols will continue to November 11 to strengthen water traffic control and emergency management.