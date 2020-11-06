15 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are 10 Chinese, two Americans, two Moroccans and a French. Twenty-four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported 15 new imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, while five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Democratic Republic of Congo, departed there on November 1.

The second patient, a Chinese working in Morocco, and the third and fourth patients, both Moroccans, departed from the country on November 2.

All these first four patients arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 3 on the same flight via France.

The fifth patient is a French who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 23.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 3.

The seventh and eighth patients are Americans who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The 10th to 15th patients are Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 373 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 881 imported cases, 781 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

Twenty-four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.