Busy Songjiang South Railway Station marks its 10th anniversary

Songjiang South Railway Station will become a railway hub after serving China's national strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region for a decade.

Songjiang South Railway Station is about to metamorphose into a railway hub from the current suburban station after serving China’s national strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region for a decade.

October 26 marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Songjiang South Railway Station. Now after the design for the new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway was finally fixed, a plan to upgrade the Songjiang station, one of the new railway’s stops, into a traffic hub with nine platforms and 23 rail lines is being implemented as part of the project.

The past decade has not only seen changes in Songjiang South Railway Station, but also sums up the history of how Songjiang’s traffic facilities have improved, as the suburban district confidently weaves an integrated traffic web that consists of rail, tramcar, bus and coach systems.

Back in 2010, as the Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway opened to traffic, the then newly built Songjiang South Railway Station along the route started its operation and ushered Songjiang, a southwestern suburban district in Shanghai, into the age of railway transport.

Roars of passing trains can be heard every a few minutes at Songjiang South Railway Station. The station, with two platforms and four lines, though compact, has a hectic operation schedule. Each day more than 300 high-speed or bullet trains pass by, with 46 of them making a stop.

High-speed railroad

The station connects Songjiang closely with other areas in China.

“Time spent on trips between Songjiang and other places in the Yangtze River Delta region has been greatly reduced. People can take a round trip within a day,” said Cheng Gang, a passenger transport official of the Songjiang South Railway Station.

Cheng has been working at the station since its opening a decade ago and has witnessed the convenience the development of a high-speed railroad has brought to residents of the district.

It now takes 43 minutes at the minimum to travel from Songjiang to neighboring Hangzhou of Zhejiang Province, according to the latest train diagram; whereas before, it cost a Songjiang resident about two hours to arrive in Hangzhou through an ordinary train setting off at the old Songjiang Railway Station.

The Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway route, starting from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and ending at Hangzhou East Railway Station, connects seven stations, including Songjiang South Railway Station. It is an arterial line among intercity rails that connects Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Thanks to the railway route and the south railway station, Songjiang has become a dense area for rail transport and the main entry to downtown Shanghai for people from other southern provinces.

A train diagram in 2010 shows that in total 31 passenger trains passed daily through Songjiang South Railway Station. The station now has 46 passenger trains passing through it daily. Though the increase in number is not sharp, the rail routes have expanded significantly.

“In the past, 16 out of the 31 passenger trains were up trains, or trains returning to the terminal Hongqiao Railway Station,” said Cheng. “The majority of the remaining 15 down trains were short-haul services heading for Hangzhou or Wenzhou cities in Zhejiang. A high-speed rail network radiating from Songjiang outward hadn’t been formed back then.”

Currently, the 46 passenger trains steer along expanded routes and the time range between the earliest morning train and the latest evening train has been extended.

“The 26 up trains reach further north beyond Hongqiao Railway Station. The 20 down trains also reach more distant destinations,” noted Cheng. “As the Nanjing-Hangzhou, Hangzhou-Huangshan and Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railways opened to traffic in 2013, 2018 and 2020, respectively, Songjiang was connected successively with neighboring cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.”

Nowadays, starting from Songjiang South Railway Station, passengers can reach Xiamen, Chongqing, Hankou, Longyan, Changsha and Shenzhen cities in the south and Xuzhou and Yuncheng cities in the north.

“In the past one decade average daily passenger flow through Songjiang South Railway Station has risen to about 5,000 people from the initial 400 or 500 people, up tenfold,” revealed Chen Yong, head of Songjiang South Railway Station, who attributed the increase to the more convenient integrated traffic web in Songjiang.

Statistics show the operation of Songjiang South Railway Station has greatly facilitated travel for students living and studying in the district’s Songjiang University Town. The students’ passenger flow accounts for 30 percent of the overall yearly passenger flow through the station.

“However, before subway reached the station, traffic was not convenient,” said Chen. “Students would rather go further to Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to take a train.”

By the end of 2012 the third phase of the southern extension of Metro Line 9 reduced the distance between the railway station waiting hall and the Metro Line 9 gate to 200 meters.

“Now, residents from Minhang and Qingpu districts come to Songjiang South Station to take a train,” said Chen.

“As the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway starts construction, Songjiang South Railway Station’s status as a railroad traffic hub will be further strengthened,” Chen added.

Construction for the new railway began on June 5 while a kickoff meeting to renovate Songjiang South Railway Station into a traffic hub with nine platforms and 23 rail lines also took place.

“The railway, a third high-speed rail connecting Songjiang further with the cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, will further improve the rail network surrounding Songjiang,” said Chen.

