Qingdao seeks deeper connections with Shanghai

Hu Min
  15:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
The coastal city has beefed up ties with Shanghai and is seeking more business opportunities in the city, while eying the spillover effect of the CIIE.
Ti Gong

Qingdao seeks deepened cooperation in Shanghai as it introduces the development of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area in Shanghai. 

Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has beefed up its cooperation with Shanghai and is seeking more business opportunities in the city, while eying the spillover effect of the third China International Import Expo. 

A delegation led by Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, presented a briefing on the development of the China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area in Shanghai on Thursday. 

The area, unveiled in late August last year, carries 106 pilot reform tasks, and 96 have been implemented so far, said Xue Qingguo, vice mayor of Qingdao, in Shanghai. 

Focusing on trade upgrades and the city's advantages, such as its marine economy, the area has formed 68 innovations with 13 being promoted across Shandong Province, said Xue.

Nine centers highlighting global commodity display, high-end harbor and shipping service, procurement and trade, and biotechnology innovation research and development will be established in the area, boosting the introduction and innovation incubation of various industries, said Wu Zhiqiang, vice president of Tongji University who participates in planning the area. 

The delegation visited the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on Thursday. 

Qingdao will study the experience of Shanghai in the planning, construction and development of the service trade of the zone and create more service trade platforms integrating display, promotion, negotiation and training functions, said Wang. 

The China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area will be turned into an open platform satisfying the high-quality development of the Shandong Peninsula, the Yellow River region and the northern area of China, he said. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the import expo on Wednesday demonstrates the nation's efforts in promoting international cooperation, and Qingdao bears the responsibility of creating a new international cooperation platform for the Belt and Road, Wang said. 

Qingdao expects to deepen cooperation with Shanghai in modern marine, international trade, shipping and logistics, modern finance, and advanced manufacturing sectors with a long-term cooperation mechanism established, he said. 

Source: SHINE
