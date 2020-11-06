Qingpu District shines during CIIE, and beyond

The district is actively pursuing a strategy of high-end development based on emerging industries and regional integration.

Qingpu District, known as a pearl on the upper reaches of the Huangpu River, is located in the hinterland of the Yangtze River Delta region. It borders Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces and boasts a prime geographic location.

The district serves two national strategies: the China International Import Expo and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Relying on unique geographic, ecological and industrial advantages, Qingpu focuses on ecological construction, characteristic industries and rural vitalization. It promotes the implementation of strategies toward the high-quality development and the creation of a modern, eco-friendly and livable district.

In recent years, the district has been in full swing to improve its business environment and the “Four Brands” — services, manufacturing, shopping and culture — and promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

It is implementing the synergistic development of the modern service industry, advanced manufacturing and emerging industries of strategic importance.

It has accelerated the development of characteristic industry clusters and is actively cultivating new engines powering economic development.

The district is lifting the industry scale of modern service and promoting the development of the headquarters economy, making it a new highland of Shanghai’s modern service industry.

It is also driving the strategic transition of its manufacturing industry and exploring opportunities for “big health” industries to achieve the innovative integrated development of medical, health, culture and tourism industries and create a new development base for culture, tourism and health.

The district is also seizing opportunities created during the “Greater Hongqiao” construction and the transfer of city functions to the suburbs to rise from being the “origin of Shanghai” to become the “gateway of Shanghai.”

It is actively promoting the transformation and upgrading of industries including MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), service, express delivery and logistics, BeiDou navigation, civil aviation and cross-border e-commerce toward digital and intelligent technologies.

Origin of Shanghai

Qingpu is the origin of Shanghai’s 6,000 years of history and boasts a splendid culture. It also features a superb ecological and business environment.



The district’s gross regional product rose by 5.8 percent to 116.6 billion yuan (US$17.35 billion) in 2019.

The district achieved added industrial value of 41.38 billion yuan last year, and the output value of companies in emerging industries of strategic importance in the district hit 39.8 billion yuan, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Last year, the revenue of express delivery and logistics industries of the district hit 98 billion yuan, up 28 percent from a year earlier. Its financial industry achieved added value of 4.563 billion yuan, growing 11.6 percent from 2018. The tax revenue of its civil aviation and software information industries surged 40 and 33.9 percent respectively.

Emerging industries

The growth of new-generation information technologies topped the list among six emerging industries of strategic importance, such as high-end equipment and new energy.



The district is being turned into an open, innovative, transportation, logistics, trade, financial, information and cultural hub.

Different development strategies are deployed in the east, central and west regions of Qingpu District. Coordinated development is highlighted in the east of the district, with an eye toward opportunities from the China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao Business District. Its science and technology innovation, trade and business industries are developed, creating an international CBD.

Integrated development is the key of the central part of the district, where the intelligent manufacturing and service economy are well developed, creating a comprehensive demonstration zone.

The west of the district focuses on synergetic development. Taking advantage of the construction of the initiating zone of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, the region is in full swing to develop its innovation and green economy.

The district focuses on emerging industries of strategic importance and future industries such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and biomedical science, and a number of strategic innovation industry projects have landed in Qingpu.

Sticking to the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” Qingpu aims to create a livable district for its residents with the opening of water system parks stretching 43 kilometers.

Qingpu District has also taken an intelligent approach to guarantee safe, smooth and orderly operations during the third China International Import Expo. The district hosts the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the expo venue.

An 8-square-kilometer area of the west Hongqiao region is the key area of the guarantee. It is divided into eight management units and a “grid-management” platform is established to ensure that any problems will be tackled efficiently. The system combines online and offline patrols around the clock under a coordinated working mechanism.

“We have developed 12 intelligent application scenarios involving garbage storage, management of jaywalking and vehicles, achieving closed-loop management in detection, order allocation, review and case completion. This significantly improves the detection and handling efficiency of problems found on the streets,” said Qian Bin, head of the platform operations.