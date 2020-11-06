New Town drives central Qingpu's pursuit of excellence, innovation

Qingpu New Town will become an ecological development model with unique charm, an innovative town with infinite vitality and a humane area with profound cultural heritage.

In the push for the integrated development of the central region of Qingpu District, Qingpu New Town will become an ecological development model with unique charm, an innovative town with infinite vitality and a humane area with profound cultural heritage.



Based on a new development blueprint and positioning, Qingpu New Town will get involved in Shanghai’s development as a global city, a model city and an international city, leading the ecological green integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The new town’s builders have made great efforts in the pursuit of excellence. They have introduced several new chapters promoting the housing, tourism, culture, education, medical care, senior care and manufacturing industries.

Ti Gong

The quality of public service has been raised with the acceleration of a number of big projects, according to Shanghai Dianshan Lake Newtown Development Co, the developer of Qingpu New Town.

These include the Qingpu Campus of Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School, the Qingpu Branch of Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University and the Dianshan Lake Welfare Institution.

The aim is to create a batch of “new benchmark” projects and a number of high-quality education, medical treatment, culture and senior-care resources that match its global city positioning, the company said.

Efforts are also being made to improve the comprehensive transportation system of the region.

Work on projects such as the renovation of Huaqing Road, a new bridge on Huapu Road and the Qing’an Road river tunnel has been accelerated.

Construction of Qingpu Avenue is proceeding smoothly; the avenue will link with G50 Expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Research has been conducted on the construction of the south extension of Qingpu Avenue, the south extension of Caoying Road and an overpass and an aerial corridor in the region.

A better living environment is on the agenda as well.

Xiayang and Yingpu subdistricts will be turned into “beautiful blocks and hometown,” with renovation on urban villages in Yingpu Subdistrict and of rainwater and sewage facilities in some subdistricts and towns proceeding smoothly.

Construction for the third phase of the water system of parks around the town will be accelerated to improve the landscape, and the environment of old residential complexes will be elevated to make the new town more livable and attractive.

The central region of Qingpu is the suburban district’s administrative cultural center, and a number of projects are under way.

The Shangda River Town Center, covering 1.5 square kilometers, will comprise a park, the Yangtze River Delta Art Center and a tourist service center catering to the travel, dining, entertaining and leisure demands of domestic and overseas tourists.

The headquarters economy will be developed and construction of apartments for talent is in the works.

Old residential complexes will be overhauled to boast a combination of living, business and leisure functions.

Research on the construction of the Qingpu District comprehensive transportation hub has also been conducted.

The Qingpu laochengxiang, or literally “old town,” is taking shape. The project, covering 1.7 square kilometers, will turn the area into a cultural and historical zone.

The past river landscape, cultural flavor of the historical block of Qingpu laochengxiang, the living scene near the area and Jiangnan water bank living space will be restored, the company revealed.

The traditional Jiangnan (regions south of the Yangtze River) watertown style of the area will be restored under the project.

The west area of the new town will feature living, education and medical treatment, and culture and leisure functions.

The development and construction of Haitang (Chinese flowering crabapple) Park, high-quality education facilities and commercial complexes will be beefed up, and top-class hospital projects will be introduced, according to the company.

The company is striving to improve the new town’s business environment, providing personalized services to enterprises based on their demands.

Public-service facilities such as education, medical treatment and senior care are making the new town more alluring as it seeks business investment.

Ti Gong

Financing, scientific research and headquarters are the priority in seeking business investment, and efforts are being made to introduce emerging industry clusters and headquarters resources to the new town, the company said.

The integrated development of industry and the town is the consistent pursuit of the company.

Industrial upgrade of companies in the areas between Caoying Road and Chengzhong Road N., and between Waiqingsong Road and Huaqing Road will be accelerated.

The Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone has beefed up its transformation on industrial upgrade and optimization of space and land utilization after 25 years of rapid development.

The zone is confronted with a number of challenges resulting from the decline of the global economy, the adjustment of industrial structure and shortage of development space, its operator said.

A grid management mechanism has been imposed on enterprises and resources, such as land and factories, in the zone.

A blanket screening covering more than 4,500 enterprises, rented-out factories totaling 5.18 million square meters and idle plants of 1.13 million square meters has been conducted.

Different-tier mobile supervision and management have imposed on companies which did not efficiently use land, have potential safety hazards and irregularities such as illegal structures.

A crackdown concerning 11 plots of land totaling 333,000 square meters has been completed since last year, with about 30 illegally operating companies closed. A total of 12,200 square meters of illegal structure were dismantled and 233 potential public safety hazards have been eliminated.

Similar work has been conducted on a 0.7-square-kilometer area of Zhaoxiang, sparing land for the future development of the zone.

A three-year blueprint on further development of the zone between 2019 and 2021 has been worked out.

Ten plots of land and areas with low efficiency in the use of land and irregularities have been spotted, and their upgrade is under way.

The target is the industrial structure upgrade of at least 100 enterprises annually, according to the zone’s operator.

Between 2019 and September 2020, 256 companies had experienced an upgrade, and 144 unqualified firms were eliminated.

Fourteen high-quality enterprises in the zone have been advised to expand or renovate, involving a total investment of 1.426 billion yuan (US$21.17 million) with a total space of 306,000 square meters.

Their output value is expected to hit 2.54 billion yuan under utmost production capacity and a tax revenue of 170 million yuan after expansion or renovation.

Information technology industries such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things have been developed in the zone, and nearly 20,000 square meters of idle factory resources have been revitalized with a matchmaking of good quality projects.

Via combined means such as technical innovation and land replacement, the utilization efficiency of the remaining land for industrial use is being improved.

Supporting measures such as connecting dead-end roads linking the Qingpu New Town area, and the implementation of traffic and landscape projects on Songze Elevated Road have been taken to create a better business environment.