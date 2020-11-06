Livestream highlights pandemic prevention

Health officials say detailed and comprehensive measures for novel coronavirus prevention and control are in place at the third China International Import Expo.

Shanghai has detailed and comprehensive measures for novel coronavirus prevention and control in place at the third China International Import Expo, health officials said during a livestream in the venue on Friday.

“Technologies and products on public health emergency prevention and control are showcased in the expo,” said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission. “Strict pandemic measures are carried out to ensure public safety and health during the CIIE.”

Shanghai has also been devoted to improving its ability to meet the health needs of not only local residents but also patients from the Yangtze River Delta region, Wu said.

“Shanghai and provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui in the region signed an agreement in June on public health cooperation to regulate and standardize health services in the entire region,” he said. “For instance, Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai has led the management on metabolism diseases in the region to regulate diabetes patients screening, diagnosis and treatment.”

Internet hospitals based on cloud technology, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and 5G have been launched.