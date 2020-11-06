News / Metro

Global giants offering medical solutions

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
Technology that connects doctors from different hospitals can bridge the gap in medical services caused by a disparity in the distribution of medical resources.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A 5G-enabled remote control solution from Siemens.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • The distant ICU care solution of GE.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A distant ultrasound diagnosis solution presented at the booth of AstraZeneca.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge to health-care systems around the world due to the disparity in the distribution of medical resources.

Distant medical support to bridge the gap could be a solution, and some can be found at the China International Import Expo.

On Friday, GE, the global technology giant from the US, launched a solution that enables ICU and ER doctors from different hospitals to collaborate on patient care with real-time health data of patients shared on a screen.

Chen Liang, product manager of the system, said it was first used in the US last year and should be available in Chinese hospitals by the end of the year or the beginning of next.

At the AstraZeneca booth, the UK pharmaceutical giant is presenting a distant ultrasound diagnosis product from one of its partners.

Targeting smaller clinics, it enables their medical professionals to share ultrasound scans of patients with doctors from other hospitals. Diagnosis reports are returned in 10 to 20 minutes.

“This solution could enable doctors at grassroots level to provide better services to their patients with chronic diseases,” a manager said. “Patients with high blood pressure, for example, would need ultrasound scans of their carotid artery for more precise diagnosis.”

The manager said the solution has already been used in China by clinics in Nanjing, Tianjin, Xiamen, Chengdu and Chongqing.

Siemens, the German industrial giant, has a 5G-enabled remote control solution (RSA) for the health-care industry.

The RSA was applied in mobile hospitals in Huanggang, Hubei Province, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 5G technology or broadband Internet, the RSA can enable real-time communication and interaction between the doctor who provides support and the doctor who operates the CT scanner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
AstraZeneca
Siemens
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     