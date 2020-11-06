Global giants offering medical solutions

Technology that connects doctors from different hospitals can bridge the gap in medical services caused by a disparity in the distribution of medical resources.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › A 5G-enabled remote control solution from Siemens. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The distant ICU care solution of GE. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A distant ultrasound diagnosis solution presented at the booth of AstraZeneca. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge to health-care systems around the world due to the disparity in the distribution of medical resources.

Distant medical support to bridge the gap could be a solution, and some can be found at the China International Import Expo.

On Friday, GE, the global technology giant from the US, launched a solution that enables ICU and ER doctors from different hospitals to collaborate on patient care with real-time health data of patients shared on a screen.

Chen Liang, product manager of the system, said it was first used in the US last year and should be available in Chinese hospitals by the end of the year or the beginning of next.

At the AstraZeneca booth, the UK pharmaceutical giant is presenting a distant ultrasound diagnosis product from one of its partners.

Targeting smaller clinics, it enables their medical professionals to share ultrasound scans of patients with doctors from other hospitals. Diagnosis reports are returned in 10 to 20 minutes.

“This solution could enable doctors at grassroots level to provide better services to their patients with chronic diseases,” a manager said. “Patients with high blood pressure, for example, would need ultrasound scans of their carotid artery for more precise diagnosis.”

The manager said the solution has already been used in China by clinics in Nanjing, Tianjin, Xiamen, Chengdu and Chongqing.

Siemens, the German industrial giant, has a 5G-enabled remote control solution (RSA) for the health-care industry.

The RSA was applied in mobile hospitals in Huanggang, Hubei Province, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 5G technology or broadband Internet, the RSA can enable real-time communication and interaction between the doctor who provides support and the doctor who operates the CT scanner.