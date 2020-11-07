News / Metro

Single-dose oral flu drug is not to be sneezed at

A single-dose oral flu drug developed by global healthcare giant Roche has been approved by regulators, the Switzerland-based company announced at China International Import Expo.
A single-dose oral flu drug developed by global healthcare giant Roche has been approved by regulators, the Switzerland-based company announced at the China International Import Expo.

Xofluza baloxavir marboxil is the first  approved single-dose oral flu drug. It can be used by children and seniors, as well as patients with diabetes, heart disease, stroke, asthma, HIV, and cancers, the company said.

Public awareness of the flu is unprecedented as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"The epidemic has raised the public's awareness of infectious diseases,"  said Chen Erzhen, vice president of Shanghai Ruijin Hospital. "It is of great significance to enhance their awareness of the prevention of acute respiratory infectious diseases this winter with the potential risks of an influenza outbreak."

Many people mistake influenza for the common cold, missing the best treatment time, said Chen.

High-risk groups may develop complication once infected.

There are about one billion flu cases every year in the world, and as many as five million cases are serious. About 650,000 people die due to the flu every year.

In China, about 100 million people get infected with the flu every year, and about 88,000 die due to flu-related respiratory diseases on average, accounting for 8.2 percent of total respiratory disease fatalities, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Children and seniors are more vulnerable to flu infection, and November is the peak time of flu, which will last till spring," warned Hu Bijie, director of the infectious disease department of Zhongshan Hospital.

"Xofluza can control the spread of the flu virus within 24 hours and clear the virus, significantly cutting the period of flu symptoms."

Ti Gong

The Xofluza baloxavir marboxil single-dose oral flu drug.

