Partnerships put eSports in the fast lane to success

Duo Sport Group signed strategic partnership agreements with the city governments of Guiyang, Longyan and Suzhou, and the provincial government of Hainan at the China International Import Expo.

It will promote the development of the booming eSports industry and the integration of eSports and cultural exchanges, entertainment and consumption.

As a strategic partner of the China International Import Expo Bureau, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) made its debut at the third CIIE. Duo Sport, the strategic partner of the AESF, had exhibition areas at the venue, featuring three display sections.

The Time Tunnel of eSports in Asia, the Milestones of the AESF, and the Interaction Area for eSports demonstrate the history of eSports to visitors and provides them with a high-tech, fun and immersive experience.

On Sunday, an eSports performance competition will be held at the exhibition area with professionals interacting with players via 5G mobile phones. A 5G live broadcast will be hosted.

In 2003, the General Administration of Sport of China identified eSports as a new sport. Since then, eSports have evolved from simple electronic games into official sport competitions, and experienced a boom.

In August, the AESF and the China International Import Expo Bureau signed a three-year strategic cooperation agreement, embarking on a new journey to promote the development of eSports together.

Multiple city governments in China have launched corresponding support policies for eSports, aiming to become "eSports centers" in their search for new concepts and new approaches to fuel economic growth.

"The days of traditional eSports relying on the products of gaming companies alone are over – today they are moving on to the stage of industrial development," said Chen Yan, executive director of Duo Sport.

"The AESF encourages technology platforms for people-to-people competition, and we hope that one day the public will treat eSports as one form of professional sport among many."