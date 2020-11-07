Accelerating better diagnostic technologies and therapeutic solutions

Global healthcare giant Roche Diagnostics China and GE Healthcare China inked a strategic cooperation memorandum during the third China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

It aims to accelerate the introduction of more forward-looking diagnostic technologies and therapeutic solutions in China.

Under the cooperation memorandum, the two sides will conduct deep cooperation in areas such as the application and landing of solutions in the diagnosis of key diseases, and the research and development of the latest technologies such as 5G remote diagnosis.

They will jointly establish a disease management ecosystem based on precise diagnosis and treatment, benefiting Chinese patients.

The two sides will also conduct academic exchanges covering cancer, heart cerebrovascular disease, infectious disease and women's health areas to promote the application of new diagnosis technologies and the introduction of precise diagnosis projects.

"The collaboration aims to give full play to the advantages of the two sides in precise diagnosis areas, bring more innovative diagnosis products to China, and lift the diagnosis level of a variety of diseases in China, benefiting Chinese patients," said Richard Yiu, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics China.

"We want to fuel innovation to accelerate the establishment of the disease management ecosystem via the spillover effect of the import expo and power the 'healthy China 2030' blueprint'."

Roche has brought innovative products, diagnostic and treatment solutions covering the entire life cycle to the import expo. It is showcasing a wide array of innovative products and therapies covering major diseases such as cancer immunotherapy, hematologic tumors, influenza and rare diseases.