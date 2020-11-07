Live: Food and drink from the seven seas
Live: Food and drink from the seven seas
14:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-07 0
Shanghai Daily's Ke Jiayun and Andy Boreham take us through the third China International Import Expo's three food halls for a bit of a taste-tour across the seven seas.
14:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-07 0
Shanghai Daily's Ke Jiayun and Andy Boreham take us through the third China International Import Expo's three food halls for a bit of a taste-tour across the seven seas. Grab a snack and tune in!
Source: SHINE Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports