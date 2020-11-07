CIIE forum focuses on better design, better life

A design and innovation forum has been held at the China International Import Expo to encourage global furniture designers and brands to help drive economic recovery.

Designers and experts in furniture and home decoration, lighting, art and new materials from China, Italy, Germany, United States and Japan shared innovative products and concepts at the forum, which took the theme "Better Design, Better Life."

The forum, which was initiated at the first CIIE in 2018, was jointly hosted by the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce and the Putuo-based Yuexing Group.

Yao Rulin, an official with Putuo, said a large number of famous design companies and professionals had headquartered in the district to lead industrial development as well as serve the economy and social construction.

The forum is expected to further boost the spillover effect of the CIIE to develop the industrial and cultural innovation design sectors to drive the ‘dual circulation’ strategy,” Yao told the forum.

Ding Zuohong, president of the chamber and the group, said the current new market structure will bring strong movement for the upgrade and development of the design industries.

“Global designers will be gathered at the forum and the CIIE to contribute to improving people's lives,” Ding said.

He said the CIIE has helped to drive the integrated development of industry and consumption in the design and innovation sectors.

Renowned designers such as David Picazo, Chen Feijie and Yu Wenjie shared their understandings of the sustainable development of future cities, the lifestyle of Chinese people and home decoration.

“Aldehyde-free shall become the common target and principle of China’s home decoration sector,” said Yu, a famous Chinese home decoration designer.

The Trading Center in Design Service (Furnishing), which was launched at the first forum of the first CIIE in 2018, will serve exhibitors and overseas brands on the “quality life” and “scientific life” sections at this year’s CIIE to seek business cooperation.

The design and innovation forum has helped to attract outstanding teams and designers from abroad to create new, flagship and premier stores in Shanghai. Many of the stores are located at the Global Harbor mall, the city's biggest downtown shopping complex, located in Putuo District.