News / Metro

CIIE forum focuses on better design, better life

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
A design and innovation forum has been held at the China International Import Expo to encourage global furniture designers and brands to help drive economic recovery.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
CIIE forum focuses on better design, better life
Ti Gong

The third "Better Design, Better Life" design and innovation forum is held at the CIIE over the weekend.

A design and innovation forum has been held at the China International Import Expo to encourage global furniture designers and brands to help drive economic recovery.

Designers and experts in furniture and home decoration, lighting, art and new materials from China, Italy, Germany, United States and Japan shared innovative products and concepts at the forum, which took the theme "Better Design, Better Life."

The forum, which was initiated at the first CIIE in 2018, was jointly hosted by the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce and the Putuo-based Yuexing Group.

Yao Rulin, an official with Putuo, said a large number of famous design companies and professionals had headquartered in the district to lead industrial development as well as serve the economy and social construction.

The forum is expected to further boost the spillover effect of the CIIE to develop the industrial and cultural innovation design sectors to drive the ‘dual circulation’ strategy,” Yao told the forum.

Ding Zuohong, president of the chamber and the group, said the current new market structure will bring strong movement for the upgrade and development of the design industries.

CIIE forum focuses on better design, better life
Ti Gong

Designers and experts share opinions on design and home decoration development.

“Global designers will be gathered at the forum and the CIIE to contribute to improving people's lives,” Ding said. 

He said the CIIE has helped to drive the integrated development of industry and consumption in the design and innovation sectors.

Renowned designers such as David Picazo, Chen Feijie and Yu Wenjie shared their understandings of the sustainable development of future cities, the lifestyle of Chinese people and home decoration.

“Aldehyde-free shall become the common target and principle of China’s home decoration sector,” said Yu, a famous Chinese home decoration designer.

The Trading Center in Design Service (Furnishing), which was launched at the first forum of the first CIIE in 2018, will serve exhibitors and overseas brands on the “quality life” and “scientific life” sections at this year’s CIIE to seek business cooperation.

The design and innovation forum has helped to attract outstanding teams and designers from abroad to create new, flagship and premier stores in Shanghai. Many of the stores are located at the Global Harbor mall, the city's biggest downtown shopping complex, located in Putuo District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     