News / Metro

Strategic cooperation fuels Zhejiang's industrial upgrade

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Neighboring Zhejiang Province has achieved fruitful results at the ongoing third China International Import Expo, officials announced on Saturday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Strategic cooperation fuels Zhejiangs industrial upgrade
Ti Gong

Officials from Zhejiang Province brief the media on Saturday.

Neighboring Zhejiang Province has achieved fruitful results at the ongoing third China International Import Expo, officials announced on Saturday.

The province has signed 61 foreign investment projects with a total investment of US$10.9 billion so far, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province said.

The province organized 14,600 buyers to the import expo, about the same as last year's event, covering six areas - service trade, automobile, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, food and agricultural products.

"Companies in service trades are very active in procurement during the expo and 4,230 companies from Zhejiang Province in the service trade area participated in the event, surging 73.8 percent from last year's," Han Jie, deputy director of the department, told a press conference on Saturday.

A number of agreements have been signed by Zhejiang companies during the expo.

Among them, the Zhejiang International Business Group Co Ltd signed strategic cooperation agreements with international medical treatment giants such as 3M and GE over epidemic prevention and medical treatment. 

Tmall International has also inked deals with high-end consumer goods brands such as Estee Lauder and Johnson & Johnson during the expo.

"These strategic cooperation will fuel Zhejiang's deepening of international cooperation and industrial upgrade," Han said.

The province is hosting 43 events covering cultural exchange, international cooperation, import procurement, investment promotion and consumption promotion during the expo, an increase of 17 from last year.

Construction on 26 projects in the province with a total investment of US$15.7 billion will start during the expo, covering areas such as high-end technical equipment, health, digital economy and modern services.

The province is also presenting its cultural splendor during the import expo with about 40 local intangible cultural heritages on display.

The province signed 26 foreign investment projects during last year's import expo, and 25 have materialized, according to the department.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     