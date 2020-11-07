Jinshan District theme park gets a Legoland up

Construction of a Legoland theme park will start in 2021 in the suburban Shanghai district, with investment totaling US$550 million.

Ti Gong

Construction of a Legoland theme park will start in 2021 in the Jinshan District, Shanghai.

With an investment totaling US$550 million, it is set to become one of the largest Legoland parks globally when it opens to the public in 2024, according to officials at the signing ceremony held at the Shanghai Tower on Friday.

The park, to be built in a partnership of the Jinshan government, Merlin Entertainments, Kirkbi Invest A/S and CMC Inc, will be constructed in the 700-year-old town of Fengjing.

World-class sound, visual and other technologies will be used to make it an immersive storytelling theme park.

Designers will draw inspiration from popular destinations from Jinshan and surrounding areas in the Yangtze River Delta region to create iconic attractions.

The design will feature Chinese culture, Shanghai flavor and unique Jiangnan (regions south of the Yangtze River) elements.

The park will have Lego-themed hotels and restaurants, making it a world-class resort that will attract families from across the nation.

Hu Weiguo, Party secretary of Jinshan District, said the park, sited in the middle of the Yangtze River Delta region, will become a new landmark in the region to help the surrounding areas accelerate industrial upgrade, urban renewal and rural vitalization.

Also, it will speed up the construction of the subcenter in Shanghai’s southwest, he said.