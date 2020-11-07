Traditional herbal tonic recommended for winter ills

Improved sleep, prevention of fatigue and better immunity are the major reasons young and middle-aged people buy gaofang, a seasonal health tonic taken in winter.

This year’s novel coronavirus epidemic has also enhanced people’s interest and demand for health care and disease prevention, doctors said.

Gaofang is a traditional paste made of condensed liquid herbal medicines. It is usually taken in winter, as TCM theory states that winter is the best time for the body to take tonics to improve health.

“It is important to visit doctors to get a prescription in line with each person’s condition for tailor-made and individualized therapy,” said Dr Liu Jinrong, director of Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital’s TCM department.

“The elderly, the weak, those with chronic diseases and poor immunity are the best targets for gaofang. Young and middle-aged people suffering sleep problems and fatigue due to the quick pace of life and large workload can also take gaofang to enhance health.”

Liu said coffee and strong tea, raw food and spicy food should be avoided while taking gaofang to ensure its effects.