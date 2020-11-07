Nordic innovation to drive sustainable, smart Yangpu

Nordic companies and firms offering new technologies are encouraged to take part in Shanghai's smart and sustainable urban construction.

Nordic companies and firms offering new technologies are encouraged to take part in Shanghai’s smart and sustainable urban construction, officials from Yangpu District told a forum on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo.

The Nordic Sustainable City Wrap Up Meeting and Sino-Nordic Sustainable Healthcare Cooperation Forum were held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE venue, and the Changyang Campus in Yangpu on Saturday.

Officials and experts from the innovation centers and high-tech companies in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland exchanged smart-city experiences and how to move closer to a green and sustainable economy.

Jointly hosted by the Nordic Innovation and organizing committee of 2020 Overseas Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Week, the event aims to conclude the successful experience of sustainable development in Nordic countries, drive Sino-Nordic cooperation in the medical sector and invite more Nordic companies to start business in China.

“We now have much more cooperation with China, not only in investment, business and trade, but also in tourism and education exchanges, as well as people-to-people contacts,” said Svein Berg, managing director of Nordic Innovation.

Six Chinese cities, including Zhangjiakou and Xiongan New Area in central Hebei and Yixing in neighboring Jiangsu, have taken part in the Nordic Sustainable Cities Program, launched by the Nordic Prime Ministers as part of a comprehensive effort to share Nordic solutions to global challenges.

He said as a follow-up to the program, Nordic Innovation is also working on health issues in cities. He introduced the Nordic Healthy Cities program to Yangpu officials and audiences at the forum.

Sleep monitoring

The initial projects include reducing the negative effects to health from traffic and sharing public health data from wearable and personal sensors.

As a highlight, a “Sleeping Monitoring” project uses a sleep sensor to monitor those with sleep disorders. It is mainly aimed at the elderly with dementia who have trouble in getting enough hours of sleep.

Liu Fuxue, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, said the CIIE will provide an international platform to serve Nordic companies to enter the Chinese market.

“China has had cooperation with the Nordic region on environmental protection, energy, smart city, scientific innovation, humanity and education,” Liu said.

As the biggest downtown district with the largest population, Yangpu has had much trade and economic cooperation with Nordic nations, said Meng Hongyu, director of the Yangpu District Commerce Commission.

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, and Bang & Olufsen from Denmark have set up regional headquarters in Yangpu. The Nordic Innovation Center (Shanghai) is based at the Changyang Campus.

“Through the spillover effect of the CIIE, the Nordic companies are welcome to Yangpu to cooperate with local quality startup firms, foundations and investors,” Meng said.

More than 10 companies from the five Nordic nations introduced their latest technologies and products at the health-care cooperation forum.

The Sidekick from Iceland, for example, introduced its therapy expansion for chronic diseases with “gamified digital care,” while Halton from Finland promoted its latest health ventilation solution.