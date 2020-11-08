7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported seven new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The city reported seven new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, while fourteen patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 4.

The second patient is a French who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The third patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 6.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 6.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 169 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 899 imported cases, 801 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.