Radiotherapy solutions company looks to Chinese partners

Elekta, the Sweden-based international company that provides radiotherapy solutions for systematic tumors and brain diseases, said it will deepen innovation cooperation with Chinese partners.

Ioannis Panagiotelis, executive vice president and chief marketing and sales officer of the company, briefed Chinese reporters at the China International Import Expo through a videolink on Saturday.

Elekta has had a presence in China for more than 30 years, and has established factories and branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. It has about 1,000 employees in China.

The company’s production lines for the eastern hemisphere are located in Beijing. It has also established an R&D center in Shanghai which targets intelligent cancer care solutions.

“We need to push for progress in radiotherapy together with the government, the medical community and academic institutions,” Panagiotelis said. “I don’t think companies can develop new technology alone to deliver a fast transition to a great future.”

Panagiotelis said his company has increased investment in supporting recent collaborations with as many Chinese universities as possible because it believed that is where innovation in cancer treatment technology will be generated.

“We hope and believe that we will be collaborating also with Chinese start-ups, typically start-ups that are spin-offs of academic universities,” he added.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

At the third CIIE, Elekta presented "Elekta Unity," the world's first high-field 1.5T MR radiotherapy system. The equipment received clearance from China's national authorities in August this year. The company said it’s a new step towards the future of personalized treatment for cancer patients.

Panagiotelis said the CIIE was a valuable exhibition, a great way to meet decision makers and a great platform to address the greater population beyond experts and stakeholders.

“Here, we have the opportunity to meet with hundreds of delegates, and through media exposure, thousands more have become aware of our technology and solutions and our existence,” he said. “We also believe that it’s a great platform to increase the awareness that cancer is no longer a threat to people’s lives.”

Panagiotelis said the CIIE has resulted in considerable commercial success for the company.

“In the past three years we have signed letters of intent and closed business deals for several hundred million dollars at the CIIE,” he said.

“This is why we’re committed to stay and to support the CIIE and the effort the people of China make to enforce and strengthen collaboration internationally."