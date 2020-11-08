News / Metro

Viatris vows to deeply embed in Chinese market

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Viatris, the merger of pharmaceutical giants Mylan and Pfizer Upjohn, made its Chinese debut at the third China International Import Expo.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0

Viatris, the merger of pharmaceutical giants Mylan and Pfizer Upjohn, made its Chinese debut at the third China International Import Expo.

The new company owns nearly 1,400 chemical compounds and biological products. It provides more than 20 drugs to treat allergies, mental disorders, liver diseases and others for the Chinese market.

Lipitor and Norvasc have been sold in China for more than 20 years and have become two of the most popular drugs to treat cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

The company said it will become deeply embedded in the Chinese market to serve Chinese patients.

Globally, Pfizer is the largest biopharmaceutical company in sales and market value. Its Chinese headquarters is located in Jing’an. Last year, it opened the global headquarters for its generic and off-patent drug unit Pfizer Upjohn in Jing’an.

Pfizer Upjohn is one of the three business units of Pfizer globally. It’s the first time the company has established the global headquarters for a business unit outside the US.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     