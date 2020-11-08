Viatris vows to deeply embed in Chinese market

Viatris, the merger of pharmaceutical giants Mylan and Pfizer Upjohn, made its Chinese debut at the third China International Import Expo.

The new company owns nearly 1,400 chemical compounds and biological products. It provides more than 20 drugs to treat allergies, mental disorders, liver diseases and others for the Chinese market.

Lipitor and Norvasc have been sold in China for more than 20 years and have become two of the most popular drugs to treat cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

The company said it will become deeply embedded in the Chinese market to serve Chinese patients.

Globally, Pfizer is the largest biopharmaceutical company in sales and market value. Its Chinese headquarters is located in Jing’an. Last year, it opened the global headquarters for its generic and off-patent drug unit Pfizer Upjohn in Jing’an.

Pfizer Upjohn is one of the three business units of Pfizer globally. It’s the first time the company has established the global headquarters for a business unit outside the US.