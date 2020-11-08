News / Metro

Andy's CIIE 2020 vlog #4: Medical marvels and Reporters' Day

Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  18:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham is finding some of the world's newest medical and health products at the 3rd CIIE. 
Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  18:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Andy Boreham. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

November 8 marks a special day, for those of us working in the news media anyway: Reporters’ Day. It happens to fall every year during the China International Import Expo, which means we get to celebrate with cake, and lots of it.

This year, partly because of the quick action of a member of the Shanghai Daily crew, I was able to secure one of the fondant CIIE pandas used to decorate the top of the cake. Yes, it is edible, but I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s great for decoration, not so nice on the tongue.

Andys CIIE 2020 vlog #4: Medical marvels and Reporters Day

What is nice on the tongue, though, are the myriad of healthcare gummy “candies” flooding the market this year after becoming somewhat of a fad in North American over the last few years.

The first I tried out were the blueberry gummies with monk fruit extract from a Canadian company called SightSage. Created by Doctor Weidong Yu, these particular gummies are designed especially as food for the eyes, so to speak. The ingredients follow traditional Chinese medicinal principles and ingredients, providing the eyes with everything they need to stay healthy, according to the doctor.

“Nowadays, we spend so much time looking at screens, including phones, tablets, TVs and computer screens, so it’s more important than ever to look after our eyes,” he told me.

The doctor tested my eyes and determined I have 20/20 vision, which was a bit of a surprise. Even so, he told me, I still need to look after my eyes and would benefit from eating his gummies every day.

“They’re completely safe,” he said. “In fact, these are even recommended for young children who spend a lot of time between screens and studying.”

I told the doctor I was afraid that if I have a jar of the gummies, I’d eat the lot in just one day. “You can if you like! You just need to buy more,” he laughed. Good news for him, I suppose.

Andys CIIE 2020 vlog #4: Medical marvels and Reporters Day

Next I headed over to check out some medical equipment designed to aid in the battle against novel coronavirus. I found a new gadget by a German company called Air Estetic which is basically an air-tight protective suit which provides fresh, circulated air into the wearer, making long days in dangerous locations a lot more bearable.

There’s much more on show in the three medical halls at this year’s CIIE, from many of the world’s largest companies like 3M, Pfizer, and Roche, who have an entire exhibit devoted to diagnostics, including a negative-pressure testing system that allows samples to be taken for things like COVID-19, and then processed completely without the use of medical staff.

To be honest, the medical and healthcare halls are probably the ones I understand the least, with much of it going over my head, but I’m confident that China and the Chinese people will benefit greatly from all this new gear.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     