Spillover effect of CIIE benefits Qingpu District

  19:14 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
A number of import pavilions and companies will be sited in Qingpu District after a batch of agreements were signed at the third China International Import Expo.
Ti Gong

Qingpu District seeks business opportunities during the third China International Import Expo.

A number of import pavilions and companies will be sited in Qingpu District after a batch of agreements were signed at the third China International Import Expo on Sunday, showcasing the spillover effect of the event.

These include import pavilions of New Zealand, Czech, and Argentina, and companies such as Kuka Robot (Shanghai) Co. They will be sited at the West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu, further boosting the district's trade upgrade, industrial upgrade and consumption upgrade.

The Qingpu District Commission of Commerce and Qingpu District Economic Commission signed cooperation agreements with the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board and Shanghai Investment Promotion Service Center on Sunday.

They will jointly fuel the siting of key projects, and promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Ti Gong

The Qingpu District presentation

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
