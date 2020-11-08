News / Metro

Yuyuan showcases its global ambition at CIIE

Yuyuan has unveiled its new international cosmetics and jewelry brands at the third China International Import Expo to support the "dual circulation" development structure.
Ti Gong

Officials from China and Israel jointly launch plans for a cosmetics research center.

Yuyuan has unveiled its new international cosmetics and jewelry brands at the third China International Import Expo to support the “dual circulation” development structure.

The Israeli cosmetics brand AHAVA owned by Yuyuan Inc held a technology sharing meeting at the Fosun Happiness exhibition section of the CIIE on Sunday. 

The skincare brand, known as a national treasure  of Israel, is famous for its research and technology based on the Dead Sea.

A global cosmetics scientific innovation center was also launched at the CIIE to further research the technology and meet the demands of  Asian consumers.

The center, based in Shanghai’s Caohejing industrial park, will work together with the Dead Sea lab and scientists of the brand to drive the development of the global cosmetics sector.

Italian upmarket jewelry brand Damiani launched a premium jewelry tour exhibition at the CIIE. Five award-winning diamond jewelries and another 11 artworks are on display at the section to showcase the traditional Italian handicraft.

Ti Gong

Officials from Israel and Yuyuan promote the Israeli treasury brand at the CIIE.

These are part of the efforts of Yuyuan, the owner and operator of Shanghai’s landmark Yuyuan Garden Malls, to focus both on the operation of the malls and overseas investments. It aims to drive China’s new development pattern on both the domestic and overseas circulations, according to the company.

It has acquired the gemstone identification institution IGI and French designer jewelry brand DJULA in recent years. It established a joint venture with the Italian brand Damiani early this year to expand the brand’s development in the Chinese market. Ten flagship stores and hundreds of shops will be opened within five years across the country, according to the blueprint.

Yuyuan has also encouraged the cooperation between the city’s time-honored brands based in the malls and these prestigious overseas brands.

 Shanghai Watches, for instance, dating back to 1958, unveiled its designer watch in cooperation with DJULA at the CIIE.

“These international brands will have the best resources and services to develop in China as well as further cooperate with the existing industries of Yuyuan,” said Xu Xiaoliang, chairman of the Yuyuan Inc.

Ti Gong

Officials jointly launch an exhibition of the Italian jewelry brand DAMIANI at the import expo on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
