Shanghai fair to boost market for youth art

The Shanghai Young Art Fair will hold its sixth edition from November 12 to break down the invisible walls between art and the public and bring young artists to a wider audience.

The Shanghai Young Art Fair, which began in 2015, will hold its sixth edition this year.

The fair has developed into a comprehensive online-offline display and service platform, driving sales of artwork through touring exhibitions and fostering crossover cooperation between commercial brands and artists.



It has been breaking down the invisible walls between art and the public, bringing young artists and their works to a wider audience. At the same time, it has gradually turned the concept of a 365-day uninterrupted art fair into reality and promoted diversified development of the art market.

The 2020 Shanghai Young Art Fair has received a total of 18,736 submissions from 4,087 artists from home and abroad. Of these, the fair will exhibit over 1,100 works from more than 260 artists in four sections comprised of four invitational exhibitions and three independent programs.

The fair will be a part of the second Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month this year. The much-anticipated trade month has not only helped establish a trading system for young artists, but has also presented a unique art feast for art lovers in Shanghai.

VIP Preview:

2020.11.11 18:00-21:00

Open to the Public:

2020.11.12-2020.11.14 10:00-17:00

2020.11.15 10:00-16:00

Venue: ShanghaiMart Exhibition Hall (No. 99 Xingyi Road)

Advance · Retreat – Invitational Exhibition for Young Artists

In 2019, Liu Haisu Art Museum restarted the Shanghai Youth Art Biennial, the academic platform for youth art with the longest history in China; and the Shanghai Young Art Fair, the country's largest youth art exhibition platform, has gathered a group of outstanding artists in the past five years and become an emerging force in the art market.

As the two most influential domestic institutions dedicated to promoting youth art, they are working together to build a platform that integrates academic, market and artistic services for young artists in China.

The theme exhibitions of Shanghai Young Art Fair have always featured both “academics” and “marketability.” The themed exhibition with Liu Haisu Art Museum focuses more on academic exchanges and the expression of different concepts, making related explorations. It also proposes new research topics for young artists’ creation in the post-pandemic era.

The selected artists this time have one thing in common. They all have the experience of studying or conducting art exchanges abroad, which is not only reflected in their works, but also becomes a part of their context, whether it is creation or life. The curatorial concept this time emphasizes the individual characteristics of artistic creation, while at the same time being in pursuit of the new universality brought by similar experiences of artists of this generation, the so-called collective individual power.

Shanghai Young Art Fair & Art Nova 100 Invitational Exhibition

As an important platform for the development of young artists in China, Shanghai Young Art Fair works hand in glove with Art Nova 100 to further expand and strengthen the platform, which is also in line with the development direction of Shanghai as the art trading center of China.

'Young Artists in Shanghai' – Invitational Exhibition for Young Artists

Co-hosted by Shanghai Young Art Fair and Shanghai Young Artists Association, this is an academic exhibition for young artists in the Yangtze River Delta.

'Getting Better' – Invitational Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Exhibition of Selected Works of the 2020 Shanghai Young Art Fair

In 2020, a total of 4,087 artists signed up for Shanghai Young Art Fair, and 97 were shortlisted.

About 40 percent of the participants in the “SH YAF · Start” section are fresh graduates or still studying at college or university, while some participants are professional teachers from art colleges or freelancers. Focusing on different artistic perspectives and exploring different topics, they use various media such as traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, sculpture, video, and new media to create their works.

Shanghai Young Art Fair places value on works created by artists capable of independent thinking and expression. The regional diversity and the characteristics of the times, as well as the artistic tastes and goals, which are embodied in the exhibits, are omnifarious, making the entire section greatly diversified. This section focuses on showing the overall creative level of modern and contemporary young artists.

Shanghai Young Art Fair hopes that this group of artists can maintain their motivation for bold expression and creation, avoid dilettantism, and take the event as a new starting point to provide unlimited positive energy for the development of Chinese art.

SH YAF · Recreation X Oritopia – Art and Cultural Creation Program

In addition to paying attention to the creative outlook of young artists, Shanghai Young Art Fair is also committed to launching cultural and creative programs tailor-made for young artists. It aims to create more interaction among young artists, the market, and the public. To support public welfare, the fair unites with multiple resource platforms to promote art programs.

Oritopia is a leading IP incubator with an entire supply chain and an advertising agency focusing on crossover (IP/art/branding).

Oritopia says it is committed to helping local Chinese brands achieve brand upgrade, assisting artists, designers, illustrators and screenwriters with outstanding originality in monetizing their art, and enabling high-quality art, design and stories to enter the lives of Chinese people.

Oritopia aspires to making high-quality content and hopes that through the creation and spreading of responsible content, the audience will be inspired, customers rewarded with value, and creators successful.

Some outstanding cases selected from those operated by SH YAF · Recreation and Oritopia, apart from more than 100 art derivatives developed from original artworks, will be on display during the fair.