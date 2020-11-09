Live: The world's biggest, thinnest, and most expensive

News / Metro

Live: The world's biggest, thinnest, and most expensive

SHINE
  15:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
Today we check out some of the expo's most fascinating products, including the world's thinnest wrist watch, the world's largest jacket, and a US$37 million black diamond.
SHINE
  15:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0

Shanghai Daily's Viola and Andy check out some of the expo's most fascinating products, including the world's thinnest wrist watch, the world's largest jacket, and a US$37 million, 88-carat black diamond. Don't miss this one!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     