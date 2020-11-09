'Little leaves' enjoy major honor as CIIE volunteers

University volunteers at the CIIE, nicknamed “little leaves,” are refreshing sights during the event thanks to their enthusiastic service, bright costumes and youthful vigor. Shanghai Daily interviewed some of them.

Jin Jing, a freshman from East China University of Science and Technology majoring in Japanese, is in charge of VIP reception at the technical equipment zone of Hall 3 and Hall 4. She also gave us a glimpse of the “legendary” volunteer center at the National Exhibition and Convention Center which holds the expo.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Hao Siyu, a freshman from Donghua University College of Fashion and Design, thinks she was quite lucky to be a volunteer. Actually, all the residents of her dormitory have attended this year’s CIIE as volunteers. Hao showed us a video clip about she receiving the nucleic acid test and she described the experience as beyond words. Last but not least, we learned a trendy thing to do among the group of volunteers: to collect CIIE-related medals.

One volunteer actually exchanged an extra medal with an elderly collector to gain a complete edition of last year’s medal. Click the video to learn more their CIIE experience.

