Jucheng Group reaches deals on chips, industrial parks

  19:35 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
The Shanghai-based multinational has entered a number of agreements at the third China International Import Expo, while enjoying the spillover effect of the event.
Ti Gong

Jucheng Group spotlights the latest chip technologies at the import expo. 

Ti Gong

A visitor experiences F1 racing via a simulator at the exhibition area. 

Shanghai-based multinational Jucheng Group, which specializes in information technology, new energy and industrial park operation, has reached a number of agreements at the third China International Import Expo, enjoying the spillover effect of the event. 

These deals cover areas such as computer chips and the development and operation of industrial park from trading groups in Hangzhou, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, and Guizhou Province.

This is the company's third appearance at the import expo.

"The display space is expanding, and trading volume is increasing year by year," said Xue Chengbiao, board chairman of the group. "The participation effect is increasing year by year as well."

The company displays the latest information technologies and services such as Liquid Crystal ON Silicon chips (LSOC) and wavelength-selective switches.

Ti Gong

A visitor learns about the latest development in chip technologies at the exhibition area. 

Ti Gong

The area displays the latest information technologies and services. 

These include micro display chip projector, LCOS optical engine, LCOS optical display platform and AR/VR glasses.

It also displays solutions for eSports digital industrial park planning, eSports education and eSports industry incubation, as well as future digital information technology industrial parks based on chip and optical communication. 

The group also showcases big data networks, eSports networks, smart transportation networks, 5G Internet of Things networks and intelligent logistics networks. 

A training simulator for Formula 1 Grand Prix race cars designed by the company is also on display. 

The company is creating a future digital information industrial park, and plans to establish a China information technology industry Internet museum, China future information technology industry planning pavilion, chip industry center, smart driving industry center, face recognition platform and future information technology industry incubator via its high-tech industrial park operation platform, gathering top-class 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data companies, it announced at the import expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
