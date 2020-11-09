Shanghai Dialogue Forum looks toward future of art

Forum topics included new opportunities for the construction of the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Center, online art trade and IP protection.

The 6th Shanghai Dialogue Forum was held at Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai on Monday, under the theme of “Art, the Gateway to the Future.”



It is one of a series of events for the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month, which runs from October 15 to November 15, featuring more than 100 art events including international auctions, forums, art fairs and exhibitions.

The topics of the forum included new opportunities for the construction of the Shanghai International Artwork Trade Center, online art trade and IP protection.



As an important part of the trade month, the forum attracted government officials, representatives of auction houses, art museums and art academies to share their experience and understanding about the art market, new trends and relation between art and finance, art and digital technology, in the hope of building Shanghai into a world-class art work trade center.

Huang Xiaojian, president of the China Association of Auctioneers, called for a multi-interval business mode in the art market.

“The current art business has almost no variation, but we do need to explore a multi-interval art industry for different clients.”

Huang also emphasized a uniformed criteria in integrating online art resources.

Zhang Zikang, director of the Central Academy of Fine Arts Art Museum, pointed out the importance of a shared vision among art museums, galleries and art foundations.

By integrating cultural and artistic resources from both home and abroad, the forum aims to create an open atmosphere and discuss an innovative model for art development in the country.