5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai, including 1 domestically transmitted

The new local patient is a worker at the West Cargo Terminal of the Pudong International Airport and lives in Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in Pudong.

The city reported one new locally transmitted coronavirus case and four imported cases on Monday, while eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first imported patient is a Guinean living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 4.



The third patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 7.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 916 imported cases, 816 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The new local patient is a worker at the West Cargo Terminal of the Pudong International Airport and lives in Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in Pudong.

Twenty-six close contacts have been quarantined and received the first round of nucleic acid testing. All of them tested negative.

So far of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. No suspected local cases were reported. There have been so far seven local fatalities.



No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.