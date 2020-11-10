Children's hospital to have an AI doctor

Developers say Xiaobu AI Doctor, an AI-based clinical decision support system, will streamline and speed up diagnosis and improve the accuracy and quality of clinical practice.

The Children’s Hospital of Fudan University is adopting an AI-based clinical decision support system to streamline and speed up diagnosis and improve the accuracy and quality of clinical practice in its outpatient department.

The system, called Xiaobu AI Doctor, has been developed by the hospital and the International Human Phenome Institutes (Shanghai), based on medical records from the hospital’s experts’ long-term clinical experience and practice. The system can reflect the top capabilities of Chinese pediatricians, according to the developers.

The AI doctor can offer suggestion to doctors while receiving a patient and give the five most possible diagnosis results for the doctor as reference.

The system will also be used in the hospital’s branches in Anhui and Hainan Province and then introduced to more hospitals in grassroots and rural regions.

An AI nurse and AI technician are under development, the hospital said.