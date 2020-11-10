News / Metro

Foreign hospital tested 100 foreign company staff at CIIE

  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
Jiahui International Hospital, the only foreign hospital among 33 designated medical facilities for the China International Import Expo, had prepared a special team for the event. 
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Jiahui International Hospital, the only foreign hospital among the 33 designated medical facilities for the China International Import Expo, said it offered nucleic acid tests to nearly 100 foreign company staff, including expats and Chinese, for the venue.

As the only foreign hospital approved to conduct the tests, a must for entering the CIIE venue, Jiahua had prepared a special team for the event.

Under the requirements of the Shanghai Health Commission, it also arranged staff on standby all day and night during the CIIE to conduct urgent tests and get results within five hours in emergency situations, such as if a participant was sent to the hospital with symptoms like a fever.

The hospital said it saw a CIIE participant from South Korea last Thursday with symptoms of a sore throat and skin problems. Hospital staff arranged for the him to go through the green channel for the CIIE and offered a doctor from South Korea for the patient, who said he was impressed with the service.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
