Pudong patient's colleague tests positive

A man who worked beside the city's new COVID-19 patient at the Pudong airport tests positive for the virus after he went to his hometown in neighboring Anhui Province on Tuesday.

CFP

The colleague of the new COVID-19 patient in Shanghai's Pudong New Area tested positive in his hometown in neighboring Anhui Province on Tuesday, while all local people related to the Pudong case tested negative.

Lan, 50, had been working with the Pudong patient at the cargo terminal at Pudong airport before returning home on November 5.

Lan took a bus with the plate number of K58699 from Chuansha in Pudong at 4pm on November 5 to his hometown in Yingshang County, Fuyang City of Anhui. He later transferred to a minivan to travel to his home in the Zhangyang Community of Shencheng Town.

Fuyang is about 630 kilometers in driving distance away from Shanghai's downtown.

Ti Gong

Lan and his daughter-in-law took his grandson to the Yingshang County Hospital on November 7 and was confirmed with COVID-19 after he was transferred to the Fuyang City No. 2 People’s Hospital on Tuesday morning, the Fuyang health commission said in statement.

Lan said he had been wearing a mask when working at the Pudong airport and received temperature checks every time he entered the workplace. He also wore a mask during the journey from Shanghai to Anhui and didn’t go out after returning home.

Thirty-four close contacts of Lan had been traced as of 11am on Tuesday. Half have received nucleic acid tests with 16 being negative and one result pending. The commission has contacted the other 17 who are not in Fuyang. Those who traveled with Lan in the same vehicles have been asked to report their local centers of disease control and prevention.

Shanghai reported the Pudong COVID-19 case on Monday and rated Yingqian Village as a medium-risk region, meaning villagers are not allowed to leave Shanghai unless they have a negative test result.

The 51-year-old patient surnamed Wang has worked at the West Cargo Terminal of Pudong International Airport since April 8. He cycled to the Pudong People’s Hospital on November 8 after showing symptoms. He was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday.

Ti Gong

Over 8,000 people in Shanghai connected to Wang have tested negative for the virus, the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The 26 close contacts of the patient, who lives in Yingqian Village of Zhuqiao Town in Pudong, including four family members, 16 colleagues and six workers at a market, have been quarantined and tested negative.

The 186 close contacts of those 26 have also been quarantined and tested negative, the local CDC said.

In total, 8,717 people linked to the patient through various levels of association have tested negative.

A total of 524 samples of food and other items related to the case have been collected and tested; all samples have come back negative for COVID-19.

Though the risk rate of elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged, local residents have found that the “Travel Card” on their mobile phones has a red mark on Shanghai.

Many cities are asking people from Shanghai to show a negative test result before checking in at hotels.

Ti Gong

The card was released by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology along with the nation’s telecommunication carriers to show people’s traveling route based on the mobile phone data.

The academy said the card merely marks a city in medium or high COVID-19 risk regions in red, as a travel reminder and not connected to the holder’s health.

Detailed prevention measures depend on the regulations of the regional COVID-19 prevention authorities, the academy said.

As of 10am on Tuesday, Shanghai, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and north Tianjin Municipality have been marked as red on the card.

People can check the travel card on WeChat or Alipay after logging in with their mobile phone number. The card will be red for those who once traveled to medium or high-risk regions and orange for close contacts of COVID-19 patients or suspects. All those from abroad will have a yellow travel card.

Some hotels in Guangzhou, south Guangdong Province and Sanya in south Hainan Island said people from Pudong or Shanghai must provide negative results before checking.

Several hotels in other popular tourism cities such as neighboring Suzhou and Hangzhou as well as southwest Chongqing said travelers from Shanghai must acquire a green health code of the cities.