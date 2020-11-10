News / Metro

CIIE's 'little leaves' complete their mission

Chen Huizhi
A total of 4,844 volunteers from 40 universities and colleges in Shanghai who served at this year's CIIE said their goodbyes at a farewell party outside the venue. 
  • Volunteers at the third CIIE have a party as the event drew to a close on Tuesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The "little leaves," as volunteers for China International Import Expo were nicknamed, completed their mission on Tuesday as this year's event drew to a close.

A joyous party was held on the corridor bridge outside the east entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the CIIE was held from November 4 to 10.

The volunteers cheered and congratulated each other, with some holding signs saying "We don't say goodbye" and "Dedication, friendship, mutual support and progress."

A total of 4,844 volunteers from 40 universities and colleges in Shanghai served at this year's CIIE, of whom 671 had served at past import expos, according to Youth League Shanghai, who recruited volunteers for the event.

The volunteers helped direct visitors to the expo, served VIP guests and media, managed trade statistics, assisted in various administrative work, provided first-aid support and advised visitors on anti-virus tips.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
Special Reports
