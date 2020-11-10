Japanese Culture Day to be held annually at Bund Finance Center

The announcement comes amid diverse programs and artwork displays showcasing the charms of Japanese culture.

Center officials also announced that they will host Japanese Culture Day annually on May 17 to enhance exchanges and cooperation in culture, art and commerce.

At a salon on Monday, both Chinese and Japanese people shared their experience and achievements of cooperation over the past year. They also talked about the influence of exquisite Japanese handicrafts and lifestyles.

On May 17 last year, Fosun Group and Kyoto Prefecture launched their strategic cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, science and technology and health.

The Kyoto House opened at BFC in December. It has the latest Japanese handicrafts, artworks, jewelry and home appliances on offer. Cultural workshops are also organized regularly.

From November 13 to January 3, the Kyoto House will also present a pop-up store of Japanese textile brand SOU·SOU.