5 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Uzbekistan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 4.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the Philippines who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ukraine who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The fourth and fifth patients, a couple, are Serbians who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 65 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 921 imported cases, 819 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.