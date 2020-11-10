News / Metro

Getting closer to volunteers in import expo

SHINE
  11:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
The "little leaves" volunteers, service assurance units and supporting enterprises made great contributions to the success of the expo through three years of efforts. 
SHINE
  11:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0

The third China International Import Expo wrapped up on November 10. During the special period of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s CIIE had achieved great success, with its unprecedented scale and a wide range of high-quality goods from all over the world. Hundreds of new products, technologies and services made their debuts during the expo.

The “little leaves” volunteers, service assurance units and supporting enterprises made great contributions to the success of the expo through three years of efforts. The improvement in the CIIE could be seen in every detail in the services on offer. More than 4,000 young “little leaves” volunteers were to be found everywhere at the expo venue. Chinese and foreign guests received warm greetings from the volunteers. They are the first ones to turn to when guests have any queries and doubts. Every day, the volunteers left for the expo from their colleges and universities before dawn and returned late at night.

Getting closer to volunteers in import expo
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The CIIE volunteers, helping the expo going smoothly, are given the nickname of “little leaves” — small but important.

At the Expo venue, one could see restless figures with green aprons -- they were Starbucks barista. Starbucks has been a supporting enterprise of the CIIE for three consecutive years. Wherever the green apron is seen, the aroma of coffee surrounds.

Getting closer to volunteers in import expo
Ti Gong

Starbucks barista in green apron

Two years ago, the first CIIE was successfully held as the whole world looked on with anticipation. This significant event of global trade exchange has attracted many domestic and foreign exhibitors and purchasers. For “little leaves” and “green aprons” volunteers, this is a big occasion that no one has ever experienced.

“The Starbucks store at the National Exhibition and Convention Center was temporarily transformed into a ‘coffee factory.’ Our colleagues from different stores in Shanghai cooperated closely,” said Wang Fei, a barista who has been serving the expo for three years. “During the second CIIE, it was quite obvious that the scale of the event was even larger and the number of visitors increased. However, our service was carried out in an orderly manner by optimizing the process thanks to the experience gained from the previous CIIE.”

Getting closer to volunteers in import expo
Ti Gong

Young and passionate Starbucks barista 

This year’s CIIE was a special event as it was held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expo promoted communication and sharing, and at the same time, implemented strict epidemic prevention and control measures in every aspect. “Little leaves” volunteers received two nucleic acid tests before they started work. They were equipped with intelligent bracelets to monitor their temperatures in real time and reported three times a day when they were on duty. “Little leaves” volunteers warmly and meticulously practiced the epidemic prevention measures and reminded visitors to wear masks, avoid crowds, wash hands, etc.

The supporting enterprises of the expo also regarded epidemic prevention as the top priority for all services.

“Our food is prepackaged,” said Huang Hao, a Starbucks barista. “All our staff wore disposable medical masks and gloves when they were on duty. Although we wore masks, we greeted every guest with a smile, hoping to breath energies into CIIE visitors with our coffee.”

Getting closer to volunteers in import expo
Ti Gong

Starbucks barista implements strict epidemic prevention and control measures.

This is sponsored content.
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CIIE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     