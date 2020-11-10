Getting closer to volunteers in import expo

The "little leaves" volunteers, service assurance units and supporting enterprises made great contributions to the success of the expo through three years of efforts.

The third China International Import Expo wrapped up on November 10. During the special period of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s CIIE had achieved great success, with its unprecedented scale and a wide range of high-quality goods from all over the world. Hundreds of new products, technologies and services made their debuts during the expo.

The “little leaves” volunteers, service assurance units and supporting enterprises made great contributions to the success of the expo through three years of efforts. The improvement in the CIIE could be seen in every detail in the services on offer. More than 4,000 young “little leaves” volunteers were to be found everywhere at the expo venue. Chinese and foreign guests received warm greetings from the volunteers. They are the first ones to turn to when guests have any queries and doubts. Every day, the volunteers left for the expo from their colleges and universities before dawn and returned late at night.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At the Expo venue, one could see restless figures with green aprons -- they were Starbucks barista. Starbucks has been a supporting enterprise of the CIIE for three consecutive years. Wherever the green apron is seen, the aroma of coffee surrounds.

Ti Gong

Two years ago, the first CIIE was successfully held as the whole world looked on with anticipation. This significant event of global trade exchange has attracted many domestic and foreign exhibitors and purchasers. For “little leaves” and “green aprons” volunteers, this is a big occasion that no one has ever experienced.

“The Starbucks store at the National Exhibition and Convention Center was temporarily transformed into a ‘coffee factory.’ Our colleagues from different stores in Shanghai cooperated closely,” said Wang Fei, a barista who has been serving the expo for three years. “During the second CIIE, it was quite obvious that the scale of the event was even larger and the number of visitors increased. However, our service was carried out in an orderly manner by optimizing the process thanks to the experience gained from the previous CIIE.”

Ti Gong

This year’s CIIE was a special event as it was held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expo promoted communication and sharing, and at the same time, implemented strict epidemic prevention and control measures in every aspect. “Little leaves” volunteers received two nucleic acid tests before they started work. They were equipped with intelligent bracelets to monitor their temperatures in real time and reported three times a day when they were on duty. “Little leaves” volunteers warmly and meticulously practiced the epidemic prevention measures and reminded visitors to wear masks, avoid crowds, wash hands, etc.

The supporting enterprises of the expo also regarded epidemic prevention as the top priority for all services.

“Our food is prepackaged,” said Huang Hao, a Starbucks barista. “All our staff wore disposable medical masks and gloves when they were on duty. Although we wore masks, we greeted every guest with a smile, hoping to breath energies into CIIE visitors with our coffee.”