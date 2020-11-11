Doctors remove pin from throat of 9-year-old

The youngster inhaled the pin while playing with it. Doctors were able to remove it using minimally invasive surgery.

A local hospital said it has successfully removed a pin from the throat of a 9-year-old boy.

The mother of the boy said he inhaled the 2-centimeter pushpin by accident while playing with it. His parents quickly called an ambulance, which rushed the youngster to Xinhua Hospital’s emergency department.



At the hospital, doctors found that the boy's wind pipe was in danger of being punctured by the pin. Minimally invasive surgery, using a bronchoscope, was successful in removing the pin.



“It is common for the hospital to receive children inhaling odd items. Parents must pay attention,” said Dr Huang Qi from the hospital. “For children under 3, they are likely to inhale things like nuts; for those between 3 and 6, it's toys like glass balls. For children after 6, they usually inhale items related to their studies like pen caps.”