News / Metro

Qingpu District's 'remarkable' CIIE success

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
Total procurement of district enterprises on expo's first day were worth US$596 million and enhanced management guaranteed the smooth running of the event.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:08 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0

Qingpu District, where the China International Import Expo was held, did a remarkable job during the event, the district government announced on Wednesday. 

Seven orders with procurement values above US$10 million were signed by companies in the district during the expo, and the value of letters of intent for companies in Qingpu soared over 80 percent compared with last year's, it said. 

Total procurement of the district's enterprises on the first day of the expo were worth US$596 million, surpassing the combined value of last year's, officials said. 

A company based in Qingpu signed the first deal, worth US$500 million, with a Shanghai trading group on the first day of the event.

PTC Consumer Electronics Company Ltd, based in Qingpu’s West Hongqiao Business District, signed an agreement with Top Victory Investments Ltd at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area at around 9am.

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an exhibition and trading platform for the expo, brought 155 brands from 32 countries and regions to exhibit, featuring 2,800 types of commodities, with more than 1,100 making their debuts in China, the district government said. 

"A number of import pavilions and exhibitors will land in Qingpu with agreements signed during the import expo, building a 'dual circulation' bridge of China and the international world," said Peng Yihao, the district’s deputy director. 

These include the import pavilions of New Zealand, the Czech Republic and Argentina, and companies such as Kuka Robot (Shanghai) Co.

"The success of the import expo creates market, investment and cooperation opportunities for companies and fuel the recovery of economy," said Peng. "The expo also shows the openness and innovation of the district to the world.” 

The district’s management efforts also guaranteed the success of the event. 

It has tested 14,470 people for coronavirus and also more than 12,200 food samples. All tests were negative. 

Enhanced management measures were in place with a "grid management" platform relying on surveillance cameras and physical patrols monitoring an 8-square-kilometer area around the venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center. 

Over 400 sanitation workers provided 24-hour cleaning at the West Hongqiao area daily throughout the expo.

"The district will encourage overseas exhibitors to display products at other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region after the expo, making the event an important opening-up window for the region," said Peng. 

"An advanced industry cluster focusing on key technologies will be established in the district with trade connections and investment promotion activities held," he said. 

"A world-class business environment will be created in the district for the annual event and new trade models like offshore trade and digital trade will be cultivated with a spotlight on emerging markets of Belt and Road countries," he added. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     