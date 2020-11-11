Qingpu District's 'remarkable' CIIE success

Total procurement of district enterprises on expo's first day were worth US$596 million and enhanced management guaranteed the smooth running of the event.

Qingpu District, where the China International Import Expo was held, did a remarkable job during the event, the district government announced on Wednesday.

Seven orders with procurement values above US$10 million were signed by companies in the district during the expo, and the value of letters of intent for companies in Qingpu soared over 80 percent compared with last year's, it said.

Total procurement of the district's enterprises on the first day of the expo were worth US$596 million, surpassing the combined value of last year's, officials said.

A company based in Qingpu signed the first deal, worth US$500 million, with a Shanghai trading group on the first day of the event.

PTC Consumer Electronics Company Ltd, based in Qingpu’s West Hongqiao Business District, signed an agreement with Top Victory Investments Ltd at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area at around 9am.

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an exhibition and trading platform for the expo, brought 155 brands from 32 countries and regions to exhibit, featuring 2,800 types of commodities, with more than 1,100 making their debuts in China, the district government said.

"A number of import pavilions and exhibitors will land in Qingpu with agreements signed during the import expo, building a 'dual circulation' bridge of China and the international world," said Peng Yihao, the district’s deputy director.

These include the import pavilions of New Zealand, the Czech Republic and Argentina, and companies such as Kuka Robot (Shanghai) Co.

"The success of the import expo creates market, investment and cooperation opportunities for companies and fuel the recovery of economy," said Peng. "The expo also shows the openness and innovation of the district to the world.”

The district’s management efforts also guaranteed the success of the event.

It has tested 14,470 people for coronavirus and also more than 12,200 food samples. All tests were negative.

Enhanced management measures were in place with a "grid management" platform relying on surveillance cameras and physical patrols monitoring an 8-square-kilometer area around the venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Over 400 sanitation workers provided 24-hour cleaning at the West Hongqiao area daily throughout the expo.

"The district will encourage overseas exhibitors to display products at other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region after the expo, making the event an important opening-up window for the region," said Peng.

"An advanced industry cluster focusing on key technologies will be established in the district with trade connections and investment promotion activities held," he said.

"A world-class business environment will be created in the district for the annual event and new trade models like offshore trade and digital trade will be cultivated with a spotlight on emerging markets of Belt and Road countries," he added.