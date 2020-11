Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a grand gathering that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the event.