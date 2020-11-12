Xi'an deepens tourism ties with Shanghai

The capital city of Shaanxi Province has kicked off a series of cultural and tourism activities to mark the one-year countdown to China's 14th National Games.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is luring tourists from Shanghai as the city has kicked off a variety of cultural and tourism activities to mark the one-year countdown to China's 14th National Games.

The events include a vlog competition, fitness activities, the launch of National Games-themed tourism routes and destination recommendations, the Xi'an Culture and Tourism Administration announced in Shanghai on Wednesday.

China's 14th National Games is scheduled to be held next year, between September 15 and 27, in Shaanxi Province.

Tourism associations and travel agencies from Shanghai and Xi'an signed a cooperation framework and agreements in Shanghai, deepening cultural and tourism ties between the two cities.

Xi'an authorities also unveiled cultural and tourism business investment projects to Shanghai investors.

Xi'an is showcasing its intangible cultural heritages in Shanghai with craftsmen displaying techniques such as watercolor painting, calligraphy and paper-cuts, unveiling the city's cultural appeal to Shanghai tourists.

The ancient city has an array of attractions such as the famous Terracotta Warriors, Tang Paradise, Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and Huaqing Pool.

Ti Gong