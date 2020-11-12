Health check-ups popular with Singles Day shoppers

Health screening packages proved popular this year among online shoppers, with some hospitals booked up over one month in advance.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health-care products on e-commerce platforms drew considerable attention. Some hospitals said the waiting list for health check-ups can be as long as one month.

“Our health check-up packages offered on e-commerce platforms for this year's Singles Day are extremely well-received and many people called us to make a reservation,” said an official from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital. “To ensure epidemic prevention and control, we arranged people into different times to reduce gathering and sent officials to guide people to do registration, show health codes, wear masks and keep social distance.”

Doctors say regular health check-ups are important for health care and early detection of diseases.