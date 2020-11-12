News / Metro

Health check-ups popular with Singles Day shoppers

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
Health screening packages proved popular this year among online shoppers, with some hospitals booked up over one month in advance.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0

Health check-up packages are popular during this year’s Singles Day shopping gala, local hospitals said on Thursday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health-care products on e-commerce platforms drew considerable attention. Some hospitals said the waiting list for health check-ups can be as long as one month.

“Our health check-up packages offered on e-commerce platforms for this year's Singles Day are extremely well-received and many people called us to make a reservation,” said an official from Shanghai Ren’ai Hospital. “To ensure epidemic prevention and control, we arranged people into different times to reduce gathering and sent officials to guide people to do registration, show health codes, wear masks and keep social distance.”

Doctors say regular health check-ups are important for health care and early detection of diseases.

Health check-ups popular with Singles Day shoppers
Ti Gong

People queue outside a health check-up center to register their information and show their health codes on Thursday morning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     