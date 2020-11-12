News / Metro

University program brings students, professors closer

Yang Meiping
  15:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
Participating professors will attend salons in student dorms, share their research stories and discuss the latest education development strategies.
Shanghai Normal University has launched a program to more closely connect professors and students, which includes bringing outstanding teachers into activities in student dorms.

The first 10 participating professors are all experts in scientific research and have published papers in top journals.

In the future, these professors will enter dorms of students to organize salons; tell their personal stories of research breakthroughs, career choices and finding opportunities; and share their views on hot topics such as the latest policies and missions for young people.

On Thursday, they had a discussion on China’s education, including remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is important for them as the university cultivates future teachers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
